GNPC Foundation constructs vocational training centre in Karaga District

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), through its Foundation, has constructed a vocational training centre at Yong in the Karaga District to provide skills training for residents.

The vocational training centre comprised a six unit classroom block, and it is to facilitate the vocational skills development of especially young people in the area.

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director of the GNPC Foundation, speaking at a ceremony to hand over the centre to authorities of the area in the Northern Region, said, “The construction of this edifice is in response to the request for a centre to help develop the manpower of the youth in the area through skills acquisition.”‘

He added that “We are optimistic that this centre will help train young men and women to contribute meaningfully to national development.”

He said the GNPC Foundation, over the past five years, had been instrumental in the construction of several skills and educational facilities including the construction and completion of the Karaga AstroTurf in the district.

He advised the youth to take advantage of the facility by enrolling to develop their skills and expertise for self-employment.

Mr Iddrisu Mohammed Saani, Karaga District Chief Executive, who received the keys to the facility on behalf of the people, commended the GNPC Foundation for its continued support towards the development of the area.

He expressed commitment to ensure that the centre served its intended purpose.

Meanwhile, the GNPC Foundation also inaugurated a sanitary facility for the Tamale Teaching Hospital to help improve hygiene and sanitation at the facility.