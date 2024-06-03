Google Invests US$5 Billion in Singapore Tech Infrastructure

Alphabet’s Google announced on Monday the completion of its data center and cloud facility expansion in Singapore, bringing its total investment in the nation’s technical infrastructure to $5 billion.
The company stated that its Singapore data centers, which employ over 500 people, power services such as Google Search and Maps.
Last week, Google also revealed plans to invest $2 billion in Malaysia to establish its first data center in the country.
