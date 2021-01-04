The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service has released the Senior High School (SHS) calendar for the 2021 academic year.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director General, GES, briefing the media in Accra, said the 2021 calendar for the SHS would be run on a semester basis for the academic year.

He said the first semester would begin from January to June, while the second semester would start from July to December, 2021.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said the form three SHS students for all double-track schools would begin their first semester lessons from January, 2021 to March, 2021 and vacate from March to April, 2021, while the second semester would begin from June 30 and sit for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in September/October 2021.

Also, form three SHS students for all single-track schools would begin first semester between January and February, 2021, to March/April and start the second semester from June and start the WASSCE in September/October 2021.

He said the first semester for form two SHS students running the green track system would begin lessons from January 15, to March 31 and vacate from April, to May, 2021, while the second semester would begin from June to August, 2021, to September/October, 2021.

The first semester for gold track system for form two SHS, would start from March to June, 2021 and end between July and August, 2021, while the second semester begins from September to December, 2021.

He said form two SHS students for all single-track schools would begin their first semester from January to March, vacate from March to April, 2021, while the second semester begins from June to October, 2021, with November and December ending the academic year.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said fresh SHS students would begin their first semester from March to June, 2021, and vacate from July to August, 2021, while the second semester begins from September to December.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on March 16, 2021 ordered the closure of schools in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening followed progress being made by the country in containing the spread of the virus.