The Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ghana Education Service in its new calendar for Junior High School academic year, has proposed November 2021 for the Basic Education Certificate Examinations.

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, the Director General, GES, who briefed the media in Accra on Monday, said the 2021 calendar for JHS would be run on a semester basis two semesters for the academic year.

He said form three JHS pupils would begin their first semester from January to May and vacate in June, 2021 while the second semester would start from July to October.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said the form two and form one JHS students would also begin their first semesters from January to May, 2021, vacate in June and begin the second semester from July to November, 2021 to end the academic year.

He said there would be midterms in March for the first term and September for the second semester.

Prof. Opoku-Amankwa said kindergarten and primary schools would run three terms for the 2021 academic year.

He said the first terms would start from January to May, and end in April, with the second term beginning from May to July, and ending in August while the third terms starts from September to November, 2021 and vacation in December.

Prof Opoku-Amankwa said government would use the first and second weeks in January to disinfect all schools and put in place the necessary safety protocols for school activities to begin.

President Akufo-Addo on March 16, 2021 ordered the closure of schools in the country due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reopening of the schools followed progress made by the country in containing the spread of the virus.