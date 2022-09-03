Gov’t using technology to achieve gender parity – Veep

Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia says the Akufo-Addo’s Government since assuming office in 2017 is using technology to build an inclusive society and helping to achieve gender parity.

He said with Ghana having a 52 per cent female population, some of the innovative policies implemented by the government had gone a long way to ensure gender parity.

He cited the rolling out of the medical drone delivery system, with each of the six centres undertaking 100 flights per day, supplying blood products and medical suppliers to rural areas and helping to save expectant mothers and ultimately reducing the maternal mortality rate in Ghana.

Additionally, he said, the Free Senior High School Policy that has more females enrolled at secondary schools was helping the nation to achieve gender parity.

Vice President Bawumia made these remarks when contributing to a panel discussion at the maiden AfriCaribbean Trade and Investment Forum in Barbados.

The Vice President shared some thoughts on how the Government was addressing the issue of gender disparity through innovative policies to ensure inclusiveness.

The forum aimed at creating the conditions to accelerate private sector investment, promoting trade and tourism, improving agricultural productivity and expanding agribusiness opportunities and food security.

It attracted about 750 delegates from Africa and the Caribbean, including government and private sector officials as well as investors, development partners and trade support institutions.

He noted that the implementation of the mobile money interoperability payment system had enabled 90 per cent of the adult population to have bank accounts and ensured financial inclusion.

Gender parity, Dr Bawumia said, enhanced development since the views of females were considered in decision-making processes.