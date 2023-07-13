GSA, Engineering Council collaborate to improve building standards

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) and the Engineering Council (EC) are collaborating to improve standards in the building infrastructure sector.

The partnership is expected to ensure adherence to the country’s building code to prevent the collapse of buildings.

Dr Kwame Boakye, the Board Chair of EC, said this at the inauguration of a 12-member joint Committee of GSA and EC aimed at promoting public education on good engineering practices.

The committee will engage with relevant stakeholders that deal with engineering products and ensure the application of quality and standards in the building sector.

Dr Boakye administered the Oath of office and Secrecy to the Committee members.

Dr Boakye underscored the importance of standards, saying “standards are about enlightenment and that any society that does not have standards is in the dark.”

He said the country needed standards in all spheres to protect the safety of its citizens.

Dr Boakye expressed optimism that the collaboration would lead to the conscious competence of professionals in the building sector to improve efficiency in their respective responsibilities.

He stressed that the collaboration would solidify the minds of engineers in the building space to build a group of competent professionals for effective service delivery.

Professor Alex Dodoo, the Director-General of the GSA, expressed concerns about the recent collapse of buildings in the country, adding that the collaboration would help sanitise the sector and ensure strict adherence to the building code.

He said the partnership would open doors for job creation in the sector because qualified professionals would be engaged to ensure quality service delivery.

“The collaboration is critical to the country’s infrastructure agenda and helps ensure that developmental projects meet the required standards,” he said.

Professor Felix Charles Mills Robertson, the Board Chair of GSA, said buildings were collapsing because the engineers had relaxed in their supervisory duties and left the work to the masons.

He urged stakeholders in the building sector to be responsive to their duties and prioritise quality in the value chain processes.

The Committee members pledged their unflinching commitment to engage stakeholders in the sector and ensure adherence to standards.