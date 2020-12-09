The people of Tema Central constituency have elected Mr Yves Hanson-Nortey of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) to represent them in Parliament for the next four years.

Mr Kwesi Brobbey, Tema Metro Director of the Electoral Commission, declared him the winner with 31121 votes over Miss Ebi Bright of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) with 16728 votes,. Total ballots cast was 48,065.

In his acceptance speech, Mr Hanson-Nortey thanked God for the opportunity and the constituents, his predecessor Mr Kofi Brako, who made his “campaign in the constituency easier because of the foundation he laid in the constituency”.

I will continue from where Mr Brako left off, I will work with all for the betterment of the constituency, he said.