HD+ Kids Armwrestling Challenge ends in Accra

The Bediako Conference Hall at the Ghana National Association of Teachers Secretariat was the place to be for the maiden edition of the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Challenge.

A targeted audience of 300 was doubly exceeded as kids between the ages of 12 and 16 years stormed the venue to have a feel of what turned out to be a funfair filled with friendly competition, excitement, and socialisation for the kids.

The technical team from the Ghana Armwrestling Federation had a herculean task of pairing the participants due to the massive turnout but managed to get the competition started.

The boys’ division was categorised into three namely lightweight, middleweight, and heavyweight while the girls had lightweight and heavyweight.

After hours of battling for supremacy, the novices in the sport of armwrestling exhibited great talents and potentials which got the audience up on their feet to cheer their athletes on.

In the lightweight division for the boys, Bright Dugan Junior finished third with Ishmael Ampah placing second while Elba Quaye came first. Desmon Mensah placed third in the middleweight category while Issak Abdul Rahman finished second while Mohammed Amin Masawudu came tops.

In the heavyweight division, Michael Affum was crowned champion followed by Kweku Asante Kissi Baah Amoah with Bernard Adongo placing third.

Third placed winners in both boys’ and girls’ category went home with a cash prize of GH100, an HD+ decoder and a goody bag while second placed winners took home GH200, a decoder and a goody bag. First placed winner received GH300, a decoder and a goody bag. However, all competitors received a certificate of participation and a goody bag.

In the girls’ lightweight division, Elizabeth Dawid finished third while Roselyn Lartey came second with Emmanuella Laryea placing first. In the heavyweight division, Selina Abubakar placed third while Rachael Larkyne finished second with Blessed Naa Abeka Nunoo attaining the bragging rights.

The next stop for the HD+ Kids Armwrestling Challenge will be at the Takoradi Mall on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at the Arch Bishop Porters Girls Senior High School.