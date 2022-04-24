Health centre built for Asadame community

An ultra-modern health centre has been commissioned at Asadame, a farming community in the Keta Municipality of the Volta Region, to enhance quality healthcare for residents and people from adjoining communities.

The fully furnished facility, which has a maternity ward, a laboratory and an out-patients department, among other units, is a China Development Bank and the Government of Ghana-funded project to replace the dilapidated one.

The centre is an ancillary project of the Government’s overall programme to develop coastal fish landing sites and fishing ports across the country, including two fishing ports at Elmina in the Central Region and James Town in Accra.

As part of the overall scope of projects, a few community level infrastructure needs were identified in consultation with the respective municipal and district assemblies.

“These include classroom blocks, astro turf fields, access roads, fish markets and health centres,” Mr Kweku Ofori Asiamah, the Minister of Transport, said in an address read on his behalf to commission the health centre.

He said the landing site at Keta had to be redesigned due to its proximity to the main Keta Sea Port project and some other considerations leading to delays.

He said that notwithstanding, it allowed for the construction of additional facilities like the Keta Market, a school block, the Asadame Health Centre, and a 12-seater toilet facility at Adzido.

He called for the health centre to be maintained well to benefit a lot more people, saying; “The maintenance culture should not be lost on us in order to safeguard the investment that had gone into the construction of this health centre.”

Mr Emmanuel Gemegah, the Municipal Chief Executive for Keta, who acknowledged efforts of his predecessor, Mr Godwin Edudzi Yao Effah, in bringing the project at Asadame to fruition, commended the Government for the facility and said it would improve health service delivery to the people.

He appealed for similar projects to be extended to other communities in the Municipality like Anyako and Anlo-Afiadenyigba, which lacked a decent structure for healthcare delivery.

Ms Eunice Alabi, a Nurse in-charge of the Asadame Health Centre, told the Ghana News Agency that the facility would provide a great relief to the health personnel and residents.

“There had been countless times we worried about our own health and that of our clients due to the condition of the building. It has cracks and leaks badly when it rains… There was a time when part of the concrete at the top just peeled off and nearly fell on a staff.”