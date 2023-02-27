Have you ever wanted to get access to the answers on a Google Form? It’s easier than you think! With a few clicks, you can unlock the source code and see all of the answers.

This is a great way to save time when creating multiple-choice quizzes or surveys. In this blog post, we will discuss how to access the source code so that you can quickly view all of the inputted responses.

Step 1: Open up your Google Form and select “More” in the top right corner. From there, select “View Source”. This will open up the source code for your form in a new window.

Step 2: Scroll down until you find the section labeled “Responses” This is where all of the answers are stored within the source code.

Step 3: To view each individual answer, click on “response_[number]” where [number] represents a unique identifier for each response. For example, if there are 5 responses, they might be labeled response_1, response_2, response_3, etc.

Step 4: Once you click on one of these identifiers, it will open up an array with all of the data associated with that particular response such as timestamp, name of respondent, and most importantly – their answer! You can continue clicking through each identifier to view every response given to your survey/quiz/form.

Conclusion: Unlocking Google Forms’ source code is relatively simple and can save students time when collecting survey/quiz responses from peers or classmates. With just a few clicks of your mouse button you can quickly view all of the inputted responses without having to manually go through each answer one by one. Give it a try today and see how much time it can help save!

The post How To Get (unlock) Answers from Google Forms Quiz appeared first on 247 Media Ghana.