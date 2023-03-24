Huawei launches intelligent cloud network service in Kenya to boost digitalization

Chinese technology firm Huawei on Thursday launched an intelligent cloud network service in Kenya designed to boost the digitization process for both the public and private sectors.

“These latest generation cloud technologies are all built to deliver an optimal cloudification experience across wide area networks, data center networks, campus networks, and network security,” said Matamela Mashau, Huawei’s chief technology officer for Southern Africa, in a statement issued in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya.

Mashau noted that its intelligent cloud solution solves problems such as the need to construct multiple data centers that use different architectures which utilize distinct standards, leading to isolated management.

“This solution is a great fit to supply non-stop computing power and intelligence to diverse industries for a leap forward in productivity and a new impetus for the digital economy just as the power grid transmits electricity to numerous households,” he added. Enditem