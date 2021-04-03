Songs of Hymns characterised the Good Friday commemoration by the Redemption Congregation of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Tema Community Nine, on the theme: “The Melodies of His Suffering”.

The normal service of preaching was absent as the congregation sang from the Presbyterian Hymn Book, interspersed with short prayers to ask God to allow the words of the hymns to speak to the nation.

The church choir led the hymn feast to mark the crucifixion of Jesus Christ to save mankind and reconcile humanity to the Creator.

The Reverend Kwadwo Osei-Bonsu, Minister-in-charge of the Redemption Congregation, said the hymns acknowledged the suffering of Christ on the Cross.

He took the congregants through the history of the hymns and the biography of the composers, saying it was time Christians looked at the lyrics of the hymns rather than just singing them as usual.

Elaborating on Presbyterian Hymn 767 – Stand up, stand up for Jesus – Rev. Osei-Bonsu said the song was a prophecy from the author as well as an inspiration to Christians to stand up for Jesus no matter the circumstances.

‘Onward Christian soldiers marching as to war’ was a song connected to the cross, which all Christians must cherish, he said, adding that ‘Take my life and let it be’ served as reminder to believers to surrender their lives to God even in their lonely moments.

He urged the public to inspect and weigh the benefits of the Cross asking “have you ever inspected the cross of Jesus and what Christ went through for you?” in relation to the hymn; ‘When I survey the wondrous cross.’

Rev. Osei-Bonsu asked Christians to stop doubting the redemption power of Jesus Christ and surrender to His teachings.

The Service was held amid strict compliance with the COVID-19 protocols.