The Minister of Lands and Natural Resources, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, on Tuesday held a meeting with directors of the Ministry and asked them to exhibit loyalty, transparency and teamwork at all levels.

That, he said, would help to solve the many challenges confronting the land and natural resource sector.

It would also ensure that government efficiently achieved its mandate over the next four years, he said.

Mr Jinapor, also the Member of Parliament for Damongo in the Savannah Region, at the maiden meeting, said: “In me you will find a Minister who is very supportive”.

He explained that he would try his best to ensure that all the staff enjoyed their work and contributed their quota towards national growth and development.

The Minister constituted a five-member committee to take inventory of seized excavators and other related matters.

The Committee, chaired by Mr Ben Aryee, the Advisor on Mines to the Minister, is expected to oversee the handing over of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining and present its reports within a week.

President Akufo-Addo on Friday, March 5, swore into office 28 ministers who had been vetted and approved by Parliament, including Mr Jinapor.