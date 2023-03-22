“I have plans for Angola” – Chris Hughton

Chris Hughton, Head Coach of the Black Stars says he has devised the right tactical plans for Angola, after monitoring them for over two months.

The Black Stars would play the Palancas Negras of Angola in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Thursday.

According to Coach Hughton, Angola had been on his radar even before the Ghana Football Association (GFA) appointed him as head coach of the senior side.

Speaking at the final press conference in Kumasi on Wednesday, he said “I have seen much of the team days before I was handed the job by the GFA.

“So I was aware of the enormity of the task. I have studied their last six to seven games, so we have a plan for that.”

He described their opponents as a strong side who were technically solid with lots of good players with Portuguese influence who could give Ghana a tough test tomorrow.

The 62-year-old assured that the Black Stars squad had trained well and were prepared to take on their opponents as they march on to the continental competition next year.

“We should be defensively good, but to me in football matches you need to score goals, so this is something I am very conscious about,” he said.

Addressing the injury situation in the team, Chris Hugton said the only concern was Mohammed Salisu who was likely to miss tomorrow’s game against the Palancas Negras.

The Black Stars of Ghana lead Group E and would hope to defeat their opponents in the double header to extend their lead.