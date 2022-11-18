Improve on your confidence – Damba charges Lawrence Ati-Zigi

Former Black Stars goalie Abubakari Damba, has called on goalkeeper Lawrence Ati-Zigi to improve on his confidence level ahead of the commencement of the World Cup on Sunday.

Ati-Zigi, was handed a starting line-up role due to injuries to Orlando Pirates’ goalie, Richard Ofori and Charlton Athletic’ Jojo Wollacot in the the last international friendly game against Switzerland last Tuesday.

The Black Stars defeated the Red Crosses of Switzerland 2-0 at the Zayad Sports Complex in Abu Dhabi, United States of America (USA).

Speaking in an interview with the GNA Sports, Damba admitted that although the keeper did well, there were few challenges that he had to overcome going forward.

He said, “Ati-Zigi was given an opportunity to prove himself so whether he deserves to be number one or not, he must work on his confidence level. At the beginning his confidence was down, but he kept improving as the game progresses.”

“Self-confidence is one of the specific attributes that a goal keeper must have, and he must work on that,” he added.

He said another area that Ati-Zigi must focus on was his footwork, “goalkeepers do not only rely on their hands, but the ability to execute quick and sharp footsteps is one of the reasons that keepers are able to get shots and crosses.

He must be able to adjust his feets to find the optimal position in any situation”.

Damba, however, expressed satisfaction with the general performance of the Black Stars, adding that “it was a great game, a big congratulations to the coaches, the technical men and the players.

“They were not impressive their last two friendly matches, but yesterday’s game saw an exhibition of positive team-work”.

The Black Stars would open their campaign against European giants Portugal on Wednesday, November 24, 2022