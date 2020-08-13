Mr. Kofi Amakohene, the Bono East Regional Minister has stated the inability of some Assemblies to elect their Presiding Members (PMs) was slowing down the wheels of holistic national development.

He recalled that since the Assemblies’ inauguration after the district level election on December 17 last year, a number of Assemblies in the country had not been able to elect PMs, saying the situation was hampering the smooth businesses and progress of the Assemblies.

In a speech read on his behalf at the opening of a “Two-day Orientation and Training” for Assembly Members (AMS) of the Techiman Municipal and Techiman North District Assemblies, Mr. Amoakohene urged members of such Assemblies to bury their differences and unite to elect the PMs to propel development in the interest of the people.

The event organised by the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development (MLGRD) and the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) was facilitated by National Association of Local Authorities of Ghana (NALAG) to educate particularly newly-elected AMs about their responsibilities and the functions and standing orders of the Assemblies.

Mr Amoakohene who is also the Member of Parliament for Atebubu-Amantin expressed worry that “no meaningful development can take place in an atmosphere of disunity” and therefore appealed to AMs to live up to “the high principles of services and the dedicated leadership expected”.

“Let us always promote things that would bring us together, always be guided by an uncompromising sense of unity, fellowship and greater purpose and eschew those that seek to divide us”, he added.

Mr Kokoro Amankwa, the General Secretary of NALAG in a presentation on the topic: “AM as Leader and a Change Agent” stressed the need for AMs to be communicating and collaborating with their populace to facilitate speedy community development.

“Burry your tribal and political colours and serve in the interest of the people not with autocratic, but democratic leadership qualities”, he advised.

The relations between an AM and the people must be strengthened based on sharing ideas with stakeholders such as traditional and religious leaders and Unit Committee members by transparently working alongside with them without dictatorial tendencies, Mr. Amankwa added.

“Be ethically discipline, objective, candid, fair and firm with good conduct as an AM to handle issues as they are”, he stressed.

Mr Samuel Nlary, a former Chief Director, Ghana Civil Service implored the AMs to be transparent and accountable to the people to improve on development of their electoral areas.

Mr. Nlary emphasised they must avoid using their positions to dishonestly amass wealth to the detriment of the people.