Instinct Women Awards: MTN Ghana Honoured For Promoting And Developing Women Leaders

MTN Ghana has won three prestigious awards at the maiden edition of the “Instinct Women Awards’ held in Accra on Friday, October 1st, 2021.

MTN received awards in the following categories

• Excellence in Promoting & Developing Women Leaders

• Exceptional Woman in Human Relations – Amma Benneh-Amponsah

• Exceptional Woman in Customer Service – Jemima Kotei-Walsh

MTN Ghana was commended for the interventions it has put in place to promote diversity and inclusion at the workplace and the initiatives to empower and develop women across the business in the various functions and in the area of technology especially.

The Chief Human Resources Officer at MTN, Amma Benneh-Amponsah won the award for Exceptional Woman in Human Relations for the strategic role she continues to play which is focused on shaping MTN Ghana’s talent resourcing, management, development and workplace culture. Amma’s intervention over the years has led to MTN winning the UK based Investor in People Platinum Accreditation and as a result of the constant promotion of MTN’s culture, employees continue to live the values of the organization.

Jemima Kotei-Walsh, Customer Relations Executive at MTN received the Exceptional Woman in Customer Service award for being instrumental in providing strategic direction and execution of customer-related programmes and policies in MTN Ghana. Under her leadership, there has been excellent results recorded in MTN’s Net Promotor Score which has led MTN to winning various awards in customer service in the telecoms industry in Ghana. Both Amma and Jemima were at the event to receive their awards.

Commenting on the awards, the Chief Executive Officer at MTN Ghana, Mr. Selorm Adadevoh congratulated Amma and Jemima for their leadership in driving MTN’s strategy which has motivated MTN staff to live the values and Culture of the organization.

He said, “MTN will continue to support women to develop their potentials and careers while ensuring they are well represented at the leadership level within the organization. I am happy that a few years ago, MTN rolled out the Women in Technology program which trains and gives exposure to women in various fields of the organization.”

“These awards add up to the numerous awards received by MTN as it celebrates its 25th anniversary in Ghana. We are inspired by the awards to do more for our customers and the nation as a whole,” Selorm concluded.

The ‘Instinct Women Awards’ honors and celebrates outstanding African women who have excelled in their various field of work. The efforts of women who have worked to become game-changers, pioneers and norm challengers across the continent were crowned at the event.

About MTN Ghana

MTN Ghana is the market leader in the increasingly competitive mobile telecommunications industry in Ghana, offering subscribers a range of exciting options under Pay Monthly and Pay As You Go Services and Mobile Financial Services. The company has committed itself to delivering reliable and innovative services that provide value for subscribers in Ghana’s telecommunications market. Since its entry into Ghana in 2006, MTN has continuously invested in expanding and modernizing its network in order to offer superior services to a broad expanse of the nation.