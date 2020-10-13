Mr Ambrose Dery, the Minister of the Interior, was in Parliament on Tuesday to brief the House on the murder of Ekow Quansah Hayford, the Member of Parliament for Mfantseman, as directed by Speaker Aaron Mike Oquaye last Friday.

Mr Quansah was reportedly shot dead by unknown persons suspected to be armed robbers in the early hours of Friday, October 9, 2020, while returning from a campaign tour.

The incident happened on the Abeadze Dominase–Abeadze Duadzi–Mankessim Road on his return from a campaign trip around 0100 hours.

The Speaker directed that the Minister of the Interior should be in the House on Tuesday to brief members on the incident and assure them of their safety.

On Tuesday, Speaker Oquaye announced the presence of the Minister in Parliament but directed that the House be cleared of all non-members before the briefing.

Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu suggested that the press should be allowed to cover the briefing, in view of the interest of the Ghanaian public in the matter, or the Minister be made to brief the press afterwards.

Citing security implications Speaker Oquaye, however, overruled the suggestion to have the press cover the briefing and said the closed–door meeting was based on a request by ministers working on national security issues.