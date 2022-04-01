Israeli Government Expresses Commitment To Partnering Ghana

The Israeli Government has expressed its commitment to partnering Ghana to work for the common good of both countries,

Ms Shlomit Sufa, the Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, said on Thursday.

She said her country was prepared to share more ideas and experiences with Ghanaian cities on technology transfer, education, health, agriculture, culture and security.

Such cooperation was for the mutual benefits of the two countries within the context of globalisation and human resource development, she said.

Ms Sufa, who was interacting with the Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, Mr Sam Pyne, while on a working visit to Ghana’s second-largest city, said Israel valued its long-standing partnership with the country.

“This was the basis for committing substantial resources through the Israeli Agency for Development to train Ghanaians in varied areas of development.”

Bilateral ties between the two countries dates to the 1950s, and over the years, Israel had been instrumental in the training of Ghanaian technocrats, including medical doctors, agricultural scientists, researchers, and educationists.

Mr Pyne lauded the Ambassador for the visit, which he said would expose her to the working operations of the KMA.

He appealed to the Israeli Government to be supportive of the Assembly to develop sectors such as tourism, green house agriculture and waste management.