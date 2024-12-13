President-Elect Mahama Vows Tough Standards for New Government, Focuses on Economic Recovery and Currency Stabilization

President-elect John Dramani Mahama has issued a stern warning to those appointed to serve in his administration, emphasizing that effective and accountable leadership will be paramount.

Speaking during a courtesy visit from the Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, and his delegation on December 12, Mahama stressed that complacency would not be tolerated.

“There is no room for complacency or unproductivity in my government,” Mahama stated. “Ghanaians are slow to react, but when they’ve had enough, they will hold you accountable. I want those aspiring to work with this government to understand: it won’t be easy or business as usual. Hard work and sacrifice for Ghana will be required.”

In a separate engagement with Algerian Ambassador to Ghana Mourad Louhaidia, Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to swift action once he is sworn in on January 7, 2025. He highlighted his administration’s focus on economic revival, with immediate steps to stabilize Ghana’s local currency.

“Our top priority will be to restore Ghana’s economic growth, stabilize the cedi, and curb inflation,” he said. “Ghana must work more closely with its international partners, especially China, to address critical issues and enhance technical cooperation.”

Meanwhile, Ghana’s economy is showing signs of recovery. In the third quarter of 2024, the country recorded an impressive 7.2% year-on-year growth in Gross Domestic Product (GDP), the fastest pace in nearly five years. The surge was primarily driven by a robust performance in the industrial sector. The government revised previous estimates upward, with the second-quarter GDP growth now pegged at 7.0%.

Indicators:

Industrial Sector: 10.4% growth, largely driven by mining and quarrying.

10.4% growth, largely driven by mining and quarrying. Services Sector: 6.4% growth.

6.4% growth. Agricultural Sector: 3.2% growth.

3.2% growth. Cocoa Sector: 26% contraction, marking its fifth consecutive quarterly decline.

The economic rebound marks a significant recovery for Ghana, which endured a severe crisis in 2022, including defaulting on most of its external debt and undergoing a painful restructuring process.

While the growth momentum is encouraging, concerns over inflation and government debt sustainability persist, particularly among investors. Despite a strengthening cedi, economic uncertainty remains, and investors are closely monitoring the country’s financial trajectory.

Mahama’s administration will need to focus on ongoing economic reforms, fiscal discipline, and international partnerships to sustain growth and ensure long-term stability.