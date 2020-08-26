The Convention People’s Party (CPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Jomoro, Mr Patrick Ekye Kwesie says the people of Jomoro are fed up with the two major political parties, the NDC and NPP, and will return the CPP to power in the December polls.

He said Jomoro was a very dynamic constituency where the electorate vote for “who and what you present to the people”.

According to Mr.Kwesie, the two major political parties in the country have broken the front of the CPP since the overthrow of Osagyefo Dr.Kwame Nkrumah and have wooed adherents of the CPP to their side and capitalize on it to win power.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate said CPP faithful and sympathizers have seen the lies of the two major parties and were coming back to recapture power.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency ( GNA) in Takoradi, MrKwesie observed that the CPP has been able to get rid of those who were preaching virtue but practicing vice in the party.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate said as the California of Africa and the home cottage of Dr.Kwame Nkrumah, he has identified wider networks and approaches coupled with wealth creation to improve livelihoods.

He noted that “there is growing despondency and desperation among the youth and the people of Jomoro as many promises by the government remained unfulfilled.

Mr Kwesie told the GNA that as the only person with government-chartered mining concession, he will “monetize the numerous natural and human resources for development” when voted into office.

He said the people of Jomoro critically appreciate”politics of policies and good messages”.

He observed that “Jomoro is a CPP stronghold but monetization and lies have engulfed the politics with all the parties capitalizing on Dr Kwame Nkrumah to win power”.

The CPP leading member recounted that the great CPP was filled with sabotage from the main political parties and infiltrated into the camps of “our Executives who were supposed to move on the principles of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah”.

According to him, the bottom line was the leadership problem which led to a total breakdown of the party from the top to the rank and file.

Mr Kwesie also blamed political woes of the CPP on the confiscation of its assets after the 1966 coup which brought a huge burden on the party.

He said the paymasters of the coup made it a point to finance the derailment of the great CPP.

Mr Kwesie said the CPP got independence for Ghana and built all the factories and the Akosombo dam to generate electricity.

The CPP Parliamentary Candidate bemoaned that “we are all suffering in Ghana because of the coup in 1966”.