A group christened “Concerned Youth of Akpafu and Lolobi” in the Oti region, has commended President Akufo-Addo for directing the creation of a District for Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) areas in the new region.

The Group said the decisive move by the President to grant a District to the SALL in fulfillment of his promise to chiefs and people of the enclave was commendable since it would promote development.

Mr Donatus L.G Gargar, Convener of the Group during a press briefing in Lolobi said the President in a bid to bring the monumental and unprecedented event into fruition had given the Minister for Local Government and Rural Development the green light to begin the process to ensure that the SALL traditional areas had their local government status by creating a District before the end of 2020.

“Certainly, as expected, the euphoria and mood of the people of the enclave cannot be described in any mean terms, when the hint was dropped,” he said.

He said although the Group was aware of the negative activities of detractors of the policy of Regional Re-organisation for Development and creation of the SALL District, they urged the government to remain focused.

Mr Gargar said the Group was trusting that the swift action of the Ministry would bring the District into being within the stipulated period as they exhibited patience towards the creation of a Constituency.

“Data from the Electoral Commission indicate that a good number of expected eligible voters within our SALL enclave were able to register in the just ended voter registration exercise.

“Majority of whom are waiting patiently to show gratitude to the President in the forthcoming elections.”

The Convener appealed to all inhabitants from the four traditional areas, home and abroad to come on board, harness their energies and work together to make their pending district an enviable one.

He said they were assuring the President that the people of the enclave will show appreciation on December 7.