Jordan Armed Forces said Friday dawn explosion that rocked a military base in the Zarqa governorate was due to the high temperature.

Based on preliminary investigations, the armed forces explained that an extreme rise of temperature led to a chemical reaction in a mortar round and caused the explosion at an old mortar bombs warehouse where the old munitions were stored and being dismantled.

The armed forces said Jordan has been witnessing a heatwave since the end of August that increased local temperatures to around 43 degrees Celsius, which is 10 degrees higher than the average at this time of the year.

The armed forces added that no one was injured in the explosion so far, according to a statement by the army.

Earlier in the day, Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs Amjad Adaileh said the massive explosion occurred due to a short circuit in the facility where the bombs were stored.

The minister said that the facility is located in an unpopulated area.