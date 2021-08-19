Journalists urged to develop interest in Business and Tourism Reporting

Journalists have been urged to take keen interest in generating story ideas for Economic and Business as well as Tourism Reporting in the Volta and Oti Regions in order to expose the potentials of the regions.

This call was made during a one-day Masterclass on Business and Tourism Reporting for some selected journalists from the regions held in Ho organised by the Ghana Journalist Association (GJA) – Volta and Association of Ghana Industries (AGI-Volta/Eastern/Oti).

Mr Anthony-Bells Kafui Kanyi, Chairman, GJA-Volta, noted that business reporting demanded more beyond gathering, processing and disseminating information.

He said economics had a deeper and lasting impact on society because humanity thrived on business, which begins from the individual level, group and corporate, and the state, adding that journalists should not fear business reporting since it was exciting.

The Chairman noted that economic and business reporting was about tracking, analysing and interpreting changes in economic situations of society.

He said some basic skills involved in reporting in the business field included observation of economic changes, business trends and “it is all about numbers and data, what are the numbers saying because the numbers affect people.”

Mr Kanyi told participants that science, technology and innovations could form general ideas, where they could get their stories and look for the numbers as well as a focus on the economy.

He said business reportage could also go into tourism and tasked journalists to schedule themselves on what they wanted to do and follow the schedules, read local and international journals, observe and make good use of the internet.

Mr Dela Gadzanku, AGI President for Volta/Eastern/Oti, noted that many things had been identified in the Volta Region including the largest exporter of sweet potatoes, one of the largest exporters of fish to Dubai, largest pawpaw plantation, winery and rice.

He promised AGI’s support in putting the Region on the international map and called on journalists in the Regions to come together and work for its success by exposing and selling the regions’ potentials to investors and tourists.

Mr Alexander Nketia, Volta Regional Manager, Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), said when journalists reported on tourism in the Volta and Oti Regions, it helped to market the tourism potentials as well as put the Regions before customers worldwide.

He said the rationale behind the “Visit Volta, Experience Ghana” idea, was aimed at showcasing the numerous tourism potentials the Regions possessed, while urging journalists to consistently promote the message and the products in the face of the Ghanaian and international market.

Mr Nketia said people would choose Ghana as a tourism destination and Volta and Oti Regions when they arrived in Ghana, if the information and products were consistently available.

The Director who gave a presentation on the tourism outlook of the two regions, spoke about the GTA, tourism attractions, challenges and recommendations, and said the session would provide ample knowledge, skills and information about the Regions.

Mr Kofi Akpabli, a CNN award winner and Tourism Writer, interacted with the participants on Tourism Reporting and said as a travel reporter, there was the need to provide current and accurate information of a destination based on a personal visit.

The participants were presented with certificate at the event, which was supported by the Volta Heritage Foundation and Ghana Tourism Authority.

The Region is also set to hold its Volta Fair, which is slated for November 15 to 28, 2021, which would be a major avenue to promote investment and trade in tourism, agribusiness, and ICT.