Kenya launches action plan to improve food security

Kenya on Tuesday launched the Kenya Food Systems and Land Use Action Plan 2024-2030, which seeks to boost food security in the East African nation.

Paul Ronoh, the principal secretary of the State Department of Crop Development and Research, told journalists in Nairobi, the capital of Kenya, that the strategy provides a roadmap for promoting productive and regenerative agriculture, reducing food loss and waste, improving gender youth and social inclusion, and protecting and restoring nature.

“These issues are paramount in ensuring sustainable development, improved food security, and the well-being of Kenyan communities,” Ronoh said during celebrations to mark World Soil Day, which falls on Tuesday.

He revealed that food production in the country is not in tandem with the population growth, which has necessitated imports to fill the gap.

Ronoh noted that the action plan calls for smart and targeted investment in improving the nature and state of food production, harvesting, processing, and marketing of agricultural products to reduce food loss and waste.

He said that the strategy also provides guidelines for healthy diets that can help reduce the burden of malnutrition.