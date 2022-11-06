Kenya to support interventions aiming to reduce human-wildlife conflict

The Kenyan government and industry raised 12 million shillings (98,696 U.S. dollars) on Friday evening to support interventions aimed at reducing human-wildlife conflict.

Peninah Malonza, Cabinet Secretary for Tourism, Wildlife and Heritage, said the financial support was mobilized through the Magical Kenya Tembo naming festival which is a joint initiative between the government and private sector to minimise human-wildlife conflict through a raft of strategic initiatives.

“Households will benefit directly from water projects initiated to reduce the scramble for water resources between human beings and wildlife,” said Malonza.

She added that under the Magical Kenya Tembo naming festival, several conservation partners have an opportunity to name elephants in exchange for a donation.

According to the Ministry of Tourism, close to 500 communities in the environs of Amboseli national park, located in south-eastern Kenya near the border with Tanzania, have directly benefited from projects funded through the Magical Kenya Tembo naming festival that was launched two years ago.

Malonza observed that the ever-growing demand for sustainable solutions to economic and ecological challenges has necessitated concerted efforts by all stakeholders to conserve the country’s natural resources.

She stressed that the conservation of wildlife habitats will boost tourism revenues, create new jobs and hasten Kenya’s transition to a sustainable and green future.

“As we transition the country towards sustainable tourism, we are looking at ways to make sure that our natural resources are well protected for the future. As you can see, the funds raised are going into projects that are improving the lives of communities and wildlife as well, “said Malonza.

Malonza added that the Tembo naming festival also champions elephant conservation through various activities such as collaring and tracking, investments in community livelihood projects, and conservation education programs. Enditem