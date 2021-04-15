Mr Kingsley Kanton Kasim, the two time Parliamentary candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC) has resigned from the party with immediate effect.

In a letter addressed to the constituency chairman of the Sissala East and copied the Ghana News Agency in Tumu described the decision as personal.

“This is to formally convey my decision to discontinue my membership of the People’s National Convention with immediate effect after months of careful reflections and thoughtful consideration”.

“I have to state that the reasons for this rather difficult decision are personal”, he said.

He expressed appreciation for the period that he served as a Parliamentary candidate of the Sissala East constituency saying, “I am excited to see that it’s been a satisfactory eye-opener for me right from 2015 through to the 2020 and I seize this unique opportunity to express my sincerest appreciation to you all the PNC family, the constituency executives youth working groups, the Council of Elders of the national executives among others for sticking by me since 2015”.

He lost the 2016 election to NPP Ridwan Abass Dauda in a close race, where he came second and again lost during the 2020 parliamentary elections to Amidu Chinnia Issahaku after placing third.