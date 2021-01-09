Scores of first year students have started arriving on the campus of Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) as the University opened for the 2020/21 academic year on Saturday, January 09.

This is in pursuance of the government’s recent directive to Ghanaian universities to open the campuses for effective academic work to commence, following several months of their closure resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency (GNA) to the campus saw the KNUST embossed and other private vehicles busily shuttling the various Halls of Residence to offload students’ luggage.

Per the University’s arrangements, a team of police and KNUST Security personnel with the support of the Students’ Cadet Corp had been stationed at vantage points to assist and ensure the safety of the arriving students.

Dr. Daniel Norris Bekoe, the University Relations Officer, in an interview with the media in Kumasi, said the authorities had notified all arriving students to strictly observe the COVID-19 safety protocols.

He hinted that a mass fumigation exercise had already been done before opening the campus, saying the authorities had put in place the necessary measures for the safety of the students.

According to the University Relations Officer, students who had issues with accommodation were to contact the Office of the Dean of Students for assistance.

Dr. Bekoe said continuing students were also expected to report on Saturday, January 16.