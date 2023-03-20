KTU holds its 27th matriculation ceremony

Koforidua Technical University (KTU) has matriculated 5143 students for regular and weekend programmes for the 2022/2023 academic year.

Speaking at the ceremony, Professor David Kofi Essumang, Vice Chancellor of KTU, emphasized the importance of early students registration, stating that early registration allowed schools to plan appropriate spaces, classroom resources, staff, and have appropriate budgeting.

“Registration is the first step of actualizing your admission into the University. By now, most of you are supposed to have completed or are about completing the registration exercise.

“It is hoped that you will all conclude soonest.

“Any student who encounters any challenge in the course of the registration, should not hesitate to seek assistance from the Registration Officer in the Academic Office or Office of the Dean of Faculty or Head of Department.”

The Vice Chancellor stated that the University was committed to providing university education to as many qualified applicants as possible, and that it was also making significant strides in infrastructure development.

“Our Information Communication Technology (ICT) infrastructure has witnessed some modest improvement over the past few years because of the massive infusion of investment resources into the project and we therefore expect all freshmen to be computer literate before their graduation.” he said.

He stated that KTU had a well-equipped state-of-the-art E-Library that could provide access to many knowledge networks around the world, which was an essential component of any research experience, as well as well-equipped laboratories to support teaching and research.

The students were administered with the matriculation oath and honour code as Prof. Essumang delivered the matriculation pronouncement.

He explained that matriculation was an important ceremony in the life of every tertiary institution because it conferred full membership of the institution on the participating candidates who had met all of the necessary requirements.

The university was established in 1997 as a polytechnic with 47 students and now has a student population of approximately 8719.

It currently offers both Higher National Diploma (HND) and Bachelor’s Degree programmes with four-year Bachelor of Technology degrees in Renewable Energy Systems, Civil Engineering, Welding and Fabrication Engineering, Hospital and Tourism Management, and others.

Prof. Essumang said the university had international collaborations with universities such as Hamm-Lippstadt University of Applied Sciences, Dusseldorf University of Applied Sciences, and Berlin University of Applied Sciences.

Ghana Statistical Service, Koforidua Regional Hospital, Biogas Technology Africa Limited, Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority, and others are among the local partners.

He mentioned that two students from the Renewable Energy System Department were currently enrolled in the Erasmus+Exchange Program at Dusseldorf University of Applied Sciences.