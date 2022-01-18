KuCoin’s Trading Bot Product Celebrates 1st Anniversary with NFT Airdrop

VICTORIA, Seychelles–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#crypto—KuCoin Crypto Exchange, a global leading crypto exchange, is celebrating the 1st anniversary of its Trading Bot product, one of the most welcomed features on the platform. Since the launch in January 2021, over 5.5 million bots have been created and about $150 million profit have been made to KuCoin users.





The KuCoin Trading Bot is a trading tool that allows users to gain passive income with automated trading strategies. It is built to be a zero-cost, time-saving, and simple-to-use trading tool for all classes of investors, and in variant market conditions, whether in a bullish, bearish, or volatile market.

Within a month of launch, the tool served more than 300,000 global users with the Spot Grid strategy. As of January 2022, it supports five strategies, including Spot Grid, DCA, Futures Grid, Smart Rebalance, and Infinity Grid to meet growing user demands. Today, users of KuCoin can access 665 trading pairs for spot trading and 79 trading pairs for futures trading.

The CEO of KuCoin Global, Johnny Lyu commented on the milestone:

“As an auto-investment tool, the KuCoin Trading Bot simplifies the investment process for users, thus becoming an ideal product for crypto newcomers who seek to earn passive income. Such products are essential for us to facilitate crypto mass adoption. In 2022, we will develop more Trading Bot strategies to satisfy the diversified investment needs and growing demands of KuCoin users.”

To celebrate the 1st anniversary, KuCoin Trading Bot carnival will be launched on January 18, 2022. Users can participate in a giveaway of $100,000 bonuses and Airdrops, including limited NFTs, rebate coupons, newcomer benefits, and a lot more incentives. In addition, the limited NFTs, named Lomens, made up of 10,000 bots with different looks, and unique features will become available for trading in the KCC NFT market in the near future. For more details, please check the KuCoin official announcement.

About KuCoin

​Launched in September 2017, KuCoin is a global cryptocurrency exchange for over 600 digital assets. It currently provides Spot trading, Margin trading, P2P fiat trading, Futures trading, Staking, and Lending to its 10 million users in 207 countries and regions worldwide. In 2018, KuCoin secured $20 million in Round A funding from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. According to CoinMarketCap, KuCoin is currently the top 5 crypto exchanges. Also, Forbes named KuCoin as one of the Best Crypto Exchanges for 2021.

