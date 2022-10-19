Kwasi Botchwey Jnr Blames Economic Woes On Covid-19, Ukraine-Russia War, Banking Reforms

A Communication team member of New Patriotic Party(NPP), Kwasi Botchwey Jnr has blamed the country’s economic crisis on the effects of the banking reforms, Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia war.

He said government could have been invested in the country’s economy if not for the negligence of the previous government.

“We had the worst economic depression since the 1930s in the global economy. Of course from the President’s point of view at the time of Covid-19, the emphasis was on saving lives and not on fiscal discipline, “Kwasi Botchwey Jnr told *Kwaku Owusu Adjei* on *Adwenekasa* on Accra-based *Original FM 91.9.*

“So yes, we focused on saving lives at great fiscal cost,” he noted.

Kwasi Botchwey Jnr, subsequently, noted that as government was strategising to revitalise the economy, the Ukraine-Russia war started, thus, setting achievements chalked downhill.

However, he reassured the citizenry that all hope is not yet lost.

According to him, the Akufo-Addo administration is committed to resuscitating the ailing economy.