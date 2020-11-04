Internationally acclaimed top musician, Lady Jay released her latest musical video entitled ‘Fire’ at the 4Syte Mansion at Agyiriganor on Sunday November 1 in Accra. The programme was well attended, great environment and successful act.

She was signed by Wahala Entertainment in 2018 after she returned from Canada where she studied music business. The company works hand in hand with ditto music and since then released five singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners and viewers.

She has also done her first virtual concert and is working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream” held at the exotic Zen Garden.

Her next project is entitled “This is Africa” and she says it is an anthem to all Africans and very close to her heart.

Here are a few comments from some of the guests at the 4Styte Mansion.

Salman Mumin – 4Syte Music

Her performance, she was literally flying, an amazing performance, I am really excited, peace and love and adoration.

Elizabeth Alhassan – African Sports Media Network

She is in a class of her own, I think these performances are for high class executives, kings and presidents, I mean VVIP. Lady Jay, thumbs up, I was really amazed and wanted more. I love her courage to fly.

Philipo – Ahortor FM

Lady Jay is one of the best entertainers in the world, and I can afford to miss such a privileged show. I commend her managers, Wael Hakeem and the Wahala Entertainment Team as well as the Gentlemen Band and the Flawless Dance Group. Generally, the Video Release was a great event, the lighting, sound, security, media, special guests were all on point.

Joycelyn – Sports & Leisure Services (SLS)

Wow, I can’t believe watching Lady Jay perform live at the 4Syte Mansion, the atmosphere was great and it affected the performance to be super.

I think she is just lovely and interesting to watch as you do not know her next move, which comes in handy and flavoured.

Clyde Narh – KFMTV

Lady Jay is just good, good and doing better every time. Her dance steps going in fashion with the Flawless Dancers was super and her dress was stimulating and vibrant to the sound beats. She is just one of her own who does her own thing.