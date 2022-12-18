Legacy Ambassador: “2022 FIFA World Cup has left lasting memories”

Mubarak Mustafa a Qatar Legacy Ambassador has said the 2022 FIFA World Cup hosted by Qatar, will leave a long-lasting memory in the minds of the world.

He added: “What we have witnessed in Qatar over the last month has changed the way this region would be perceived by the rest of the world and would leave us with memories that would last a lifetime”.

Touching on the final game between Argentina and France, Mustafa said, “The final match would be bittersweet. It would be the culmination of more than a decade of hard work and commitment.

“A moment to celebrate a nation’s achievement – but also the end of a beautiful tournament that has been successful in every way”.

Mustafa is anticipating a legendary match-up between two of the best players on the planet: Argentina legend Messi and France’s young star Mbappe.

“It promises to be an amazing match-up and the perfect ending to an historic tournament. It is a mouth-watering prospect seeing Messi and Mbappe go head-to-head. It would be a match remembered forever,” said Mustafa.

Mustafa is one Qatar’s most prolific goal scorers in the history of the country.