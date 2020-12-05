Superintendent Asare Bediako, Sekyere East District Police Commander has called on all key stakeholders to collaborate and support the Electoral Commission to deliver peaceful and successful elections on December 07.

He said stakeholders such as political parties, traditional authorities, religious organizations, civil society groups and others, had the responsibility to play their roles effectively to promote peace before, during and after the elections.

This, according to Superintendent Bediako, was the surest way to guarantee smooth, transparent, free and fair elections, which would be acceptable by all.

He was speaking at a constituency debate organized by the Sekyere East Directorate of the NCCE for political party candidates contesting in the Effiduase/Asokore Constituency.

Five Parliamentary Candidates including Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie of the NPP, Mr Emmanuel Kwabena Agyekum of NDC, Mr Alfred Quarshie an Independent candidate, Madam Lovia Berkoh of PNC and Mr Kofi Lee of the Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP), participated in the debate, which created a platform for them to share their vision for the Constituency.

Superintendent Bediakoh said the Police Service was committed to do all in its power to ensure law and order, while protecting life and property at all polling centres.

He appealed to the electorates to conduct themselves well to ensure peace at the polling centres.

Mr. Michael Boahene, Sekyere East Director of NCCE, said the debate was to help the electorates interact and listen to their candidates in order to make informed decisions during the election’s day.

It was also to help drum home the need to ensure peace during the elections.