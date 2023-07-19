Let use artificial intelligence as anti-corruption tool – Dr Kpodar 

Dr Chris Kpodar, a global Artificial Intelligence Specialist, has advocated the use of artificial intelligence as an anti-corruption tool through the redesigning of systems to address systems that were previously prone to bribery and corruption.

“As a nation, we must adopt Artificial Intelligence as a mechanism to build transparency, integrity, and trustworthiness, which are necessary to fight corruption,” he said.

Dr Kpodar, who served as Consultant for Africa and the Middle East, was speaking at a forum organised by the Ghana News Agency in Tema and advised governments and companies on investment in these technologies.

He explained that without effective public scrutiny, the risk of money being lost to corruption and misappropriation was vast.

He said Artificial Intelligence was the modernisation of all traditional, experienced, and tested methods of investigation that could not be influenced by the machine applied.

Dr Kpodar, who is also the Executive Director at Solomon Investment Ghana Limited, stressed that even though corruption remained the biggest challenge to society, Artificial Intelligence was the key to solving the problem.

Dr Kpodar emphasised that the ability of Artificial Intelligence applications to work would radically reduce or eliminate manual operations, which formed fertile grounds for corrupt practice.

“Artificial Intelligence has the capacity to reveal or even predict corruption or fraud that was previously nearly or completely impossible to detect. If the government wants to be credible in every sector, they must invest in Artificial Intelligence for an everlasting solution to corruption,” Dr Kpodar stated.

Dr Kpodar, however, commended the government for initiating the digitization system, saying digitisation was a prerequisite for Artificial Intelligence deployment as an anti-corruption weapon.