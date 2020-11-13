Skipper of the Black Stars, Andre Dede Ayew has challenged his teammates to continue working hard to achieve desired results as Ghana prepares to take on Sudan on Tuesday for the return leg of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Swansea influential player yesterday scored a brace to hand Ghana all three vital points at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium.

In a match where Ghana was mourning the loss of former President Jerry John Rawlings, Ayew said though the players were heartbroken after hearing the demise of the former President, they went all out to beat Sudan 2-0 on home soil.

In a post-match conference, he said “I am grateful to all my colleagues for being here and helping us get the three points at home. You know that wasn’t the best of football but as the Coach said, in a difficult circumstance, we managed to stay tight, keep a clean sheet, and scored two goals, so I am very happy with what we have produced today.

“As we always say, in football it is not about who scored, it’s the three points that matter, as we needed to have one foot in Cameroon and that is done today. Now we are going to prepare for Tuesday.

“I would like to congratulate the players. Some of them are new, for some it was their first time playing on the African terrain at home so congrats to everyone. Let’s keep working for the best results.”

Ghana top Group C with nine points after three matches ahead of South Africa, Sao Tome, and Principe and Sudan and would travel to Sudan for the return encounter before departing to their various Clubs.