LG Electronics, a South Korean Multinational Electronics Company, has awarded GHS150,000.00 to three communities in the Upper East and North East Regions to implement livelihood empowerment projects, to transform their respective communities and reduce poverty.

Two communities from the Upper East Region, Boko in the Bongo District and Dagmweo in the Bolgatanga Municipality, and Karimenga in the West Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region were given GHS50,000.00 each.

The support which was part of the LG Ambassador Challenge programme organized by the Korean Friends of Hope International (KFHI), an international organization and the Community Chest of Korea was to enable the beneficiary groups undertake projects to solve problems facing their communities.

Speaking at a short ceremony in Bolgatanga to hand over the packages to the beneficiary communities, Mr Thomas Moore Amoako, a representative from the LG Electronics Ghana said the LG Ambassador Challenge programme was designed to support deprived communities across the country to find solutions to problems impeding their progress.

He said the LG was not only interested in selling their products to the populace, but was also interested in their wellbeing thereby implementing a project that would enable communities compete for financial assistance to enable them implement projects that would impact positively on the lives of the people in the communities.

“The programme is about people sharing their ideas on how to solve their community’s problems. LG will select the best idea and offer a support of GHS50,000.00 to help them solve the problem,” he added.

Mr Samuel Ofori Manu, Field Manager, KFHI, explained that the three communities were selected from 150 proposals received across the country and noted that the selection was done based on deprived nature of the communities and the ability to implement the projects.

He said the Boko and Dagmweo communities won the prizes on their resolve to engage in bakery and weaving respectively, while Karimenga community wrote a proposal to implementing to boost ecological farming.

The Field Manager explained that KFHI and Joyful Africa Mission would monitor the implementation of the projects to ensure that they yielded maximum results and contributed to poverty reduction and the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Mr Manu urged the beneficiary communities to give their best to benefit their entire respective communities particularly women and children.

Mr Michael Baba Awine, the Assemblyman for the Boko Electoral Area, one of the beneficiary communities expressed gratitude to LG and KFHI for the support.

He said the project, if well implemented, would create jobs, increase income of community members and help reduce poverty.

Naba Saybeam Emmanuel Baam, the Chief of Karimenga, another beneficiary community, said the community was relying on a dam constructed by the people that had over the years been used by the women to engage in dry season farming.

The Chief noted that the support would enable them expand the greenhouse project being undertaken in the area to benefit more people in the community.