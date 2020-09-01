The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Tuesday reported 658 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily infections in the country so far.

The center said in a statement that the total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya rose to 14,624, including 1,676 recoveries and 242 deaths, as 217 new recoveries and five more deaths were added.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 have been taken by the Libyan authorities since the pandemic outbreak in March, including closing the country’s borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country’s pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.