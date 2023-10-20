Lilwin features Kweku Flick on ‘Atanfo’ single

Ghanaian actor cum musician Kwadwo Nkansah is set to release another uplifting motivational single titled “Atanfo.”

The song, which features Ghanaian trap artiste Kweku Flick has gained social media traction following the release of some snippets.

The new single comes along with some hard-hitting kicks and is incorporated with guitars, violins, drums, and electronic keyboard sounds.

The duet between Lilwin and Kweku Flick on the new tune sounds refreshing, with the latter dropping some astounding vocals.

The lyrics of the song are uplifting, taking one’s spirits from gloomy states to a better understanding of God’s undying love for believers and how he demonstrates his prowess even in difficult times.

Lilwin’s recent song with Lasmid titled ‘Ebe Y3 Yie” has become a massive hit following its release a few weeks ago.