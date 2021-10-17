Make Hand washing a daily routine – Minister

Alhaji Alhassan Shani Saibu, Northern Regional Minister, has encouraged Ghanaians to make hand washing with soap a routine daily practice to reduce the risk of contracting preventable infections.

He said hand washing with soap should be done regularly and voluntarily to improve on citizens’ personal hygiene habits to help protect them from diseases such as diarrhoea and COVID-19, among others.

He said this in Tamale at the celebration of Global Handwashing Day organised by the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and its partners.

The celebration was on the theme: “Our future is at hand – Let’s move forward together”, and aimed at raising awareness on the benefits of hand washing with soap.

Alhaji Saibu said hand washing with soap was an effective and affordable way to prevent diseases and save lives.

“The citizenry need to understand that washing our hands with soap at all times removes germs and other bacteria that cause disease infections, so there must be collective action to make this habit a part of our culture”, he noted.

That, he added, would ensure the country’s aspiration of achieving universal hygiene was realised.

The Northern Regional Minister said the COVID-19 crisis still existed.and urged the citizenry not to relent in their efforts in mitigating its spread.

Mr Gilbert Amoah Ayamgah, Northern Regional Director of the Community Water Sanitation Agency, emphasized the need to make hand washing a regular habit among the citizenry, and said, “it should not just be an abstract good idea promoted by some people, but something performed reluctantly.”

He said “we as citizens need a radical change of mind and attitude and self-discipline to embrace the habit of regular hand washing with soap to help protect us from all forms of diseases.”