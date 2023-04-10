Man commits suicide on Gridco Pylon in Saki

A middle-aged man whose identity is still not known has been electrocuted after climbing the Gridco/VRA pylons in Saki, in the Nmlitsakpo Electoral area of the Kpone-Katamanso municipality of the Greater Accra Region and got electrocuted.

The deceased is said to have committed suicide on Sunday evening around 17:45 hours

The Ghana News Agency (GNA) on arriving at the scene, noticed some residents gathered at the place to catch a glimpse of what might have warranted such a gory incident.

The deceased is not known in the community making it difficult for the police to trace and find his identity or relatives.

The GNA observed that the victim rode on a bicycle to the place and committed the act.

Residents and passersby remained in shock trying to figure out what might trigger the man to end his life in such a manner.

A joint police team from the Tema Regional Command and the Tema Community 25 Unit of the Ghana Police Service conveyed the lifeless body of the middle-aged man to the hospital for autopsy and preservation.

The Police, has, meanwhile commenced an investigation, and called on the public with any information to contact the Tema Regional Command, a police source told the GNA.