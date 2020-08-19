The Executive Council of the Ghana Bodybuilding and Fitness Association, (GBFA) has set November 7, for the nation’s biggest and most celebrated bodybuilding championship, Man Ghana 2020.

This year’s competition serves as an avenue to select athletes into the Black Muscles, the National Bodybuilding team.

The event dubbed “Peaceful Contest” is aimed at spreading the message of violent free elections ahead of the upcoming elections on December 7.

According to the GBFA, the notion that bodybuilders or muscular people are used as a weapon of destructions, causing misunderstanding and chaos during elections prompted the Executive Council of the GBFA to use this year’s event as an opportunity to educate muscular athletes that bodybuilding, powerlifting, and weightlifting are sporting disciplines with numerous opportunities hence shouldn’t give rooms for politicians to use their image for violence.

The GBFA is, therefore, urging every Muscular individual out there to start working on their body ahead of the annual competition.