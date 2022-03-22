MCE Reiterates Commitment To Development Of Municipality

Dr Isaac Dasmani, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Prestea Huni-Valley in the Western Region, has reiterated his commitment to bringing more development projects to the Municipality.

That, he said, would make him more fulfilled as a leader and a son of the land.

Dr Dasmani, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, appealed to the people in the Municipality to support him and the Central Government to bring more development projects to the Municipality.

He enumerated some of the projects he had executed since the assumption of office, such as the construction of nurses’ quarters, school buildings, CHPS Compounds, 36 community bridges, two Magistrate Courts at Prestea and one Magistrate Court at Bogoso as well as ICT centres.

The MCE further mentioned the construction of a market each at Bogoso and Prestea – Bogoso road and an office extension as a priority project to execute before the end of his tenure.

He expressed the hope in delivering the priority projects and said, “I will become very much happy if I can deliver the projects to my people.”

He, therefore, advised the youth in the Municipality to desist from indulging in drugs and engage themselves in ventures that would better their lives.