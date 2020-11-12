MedTech Chamber Africa, a Ghanaian trade association representing the medical technology industry, has been launched to champion effective healthcare in the country.

The Chamber, which represents diagnostics, medical devices, and manufacturers operating in Ghana, strives to support its members through influencing the business environment in the dynamic healthcare sector while meeting the needs of patients and health systems.

It also seeks to engage with regulators, policymakers and other decision-makers in Ghana and Africa to help shape policies to promote innovation for the growing healthcare needs and expectations.

It was on the theme: “Lessons From COVID-19”.

Mr Eric Osei, the President of MedTech Chamber Africa, speaking at the event said the objective was to leverage medical technology to advance healthcare in Ghana and Africa through initiatives that delivered real value to the healthcare systems and the people.

He said MedTech Chamber and its members were committed to a high level of ethical business practices and had put in place strict guidelines to advise medical technology manufacturers on how to collaborate ethically with healthcare professionals (HCPs).

“Medical technology has served millions of people and as we progress in life, we may need even more MedTech and that is why we are promoting a balanced policy environment, access to medical technology, digital health, research, and innovation.”

“We also look forward to interacting with the medical community, demonstrate the value of medical technology as well as build the capacity of relevant stakeholders and partners to bring advancement to healthcare in Ghana and Africa.”

Mr Osei expressed gratitude to members for accepting to join the MedTech Chamber to have a strong voice for the integration of MedTech in the country.

The Minister of Health in a speech read on his behalf by Dr Ignatius Awunibuno, the former President of Ghana Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists, commended members of the MedTech Chamber for the initiative.

He said government was embarking on some interventions under the National Health Policy that was recently launched to stimulate national development within the framework of health.

The Minister said Ghana was committed to achieving Universal Health Coverage and as such, government would focus on the modernisation/re-tooling of existing facilities, rationalise the construction and siting of additional purpose-built facilities, promote the availability and use of high-quality assistive devices and technologies (including prostheses, orthoses etc.) at an affordable cost.

He said Comprehensive Health Technology Assessments (HTA) would be institutionalized to inform the selection and procurement of all medical technologies required.

“It is our expectation that The MedTech Chamber as an association will partner the Ministry of Health and other related ministries to meet these challenging targets that we have set for ourselves to ensure healthy lives for all people living in Ghana.

The Health Minister urged all stakeholders and health professionals to collaborate effectively to support MedTech Chamber to achieve the collective broad national health goal.

Panelists during a discussion on the impact and relevance of MedTech on healthcare delivery said it was useful.

The panelists, however, called for the calibration, regulation, collaboration and advocacy, innovative approaches towards financing as well as smooth integration of medical technologies in the country.

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), the Health Facilities Regulatory Agency (HeFRA), Sysmex among others all pledged support to the Chamber to ensure quality healthcare delivery in the country.