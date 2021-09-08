Middle Belt Development Authority Inspects and Commissions Projects in the Bono Region

The Chief Executive Officer for Middle Belt Development Authority, Mr Joe Danquah, has commissioned and inspected projects at Wenchi Municipality and Jaman North District. The Authority has constructed 1 No. six-unit classroom block with office, staff common room and store for Sampa Presbyterian Primary School.

The school has really suffered over the years until MBDA came in with this project. Teachers and students were very happy and commended the Authority for its dedication to improving education in the middle belt development zone. To ensure improved healthcare delivery service in the zone through the use of 1 million dollars per 1 constituency fund, the Authority has constructed an ultramodern health centre with two apartments for staff accommodation, OPD, Consulting Room, female ward, male ward and a ward for pregnant women and a mechanized borehole at Asiri. Through the implementation of the Infrastructure for Poverty Eradication Programme. The Authority has constructed 62 open market sheds with a subservient facility to improve the commercial activities of the buyers and sellers in the Goka community and its environs.

Addressing the media, Mr Joe Danquah indicated that, “President Akufo-Addo ought to be commended for initiating 1 million dollars per each constituency policy. It is crystal clear that Ghanaians have really benefitted from the initiative and now, the people in these communities are enjoying theirs today. The Authority will continue to do what will benefit you.” Also, the people of Tromeso who have been languishing in distress due to lack of a place of convenience, but the MBDA has constructed a 16-seater WC toilet with a mechanised borehole for them. The Elders and the people of the Tromeso community commended Hon. Joe Danquah and the Authority for giving them this modern toilet facility.

The Authority has also commissioned a 1 No.3 unit classroom block at Abotareye town and Branam, 1 No. 6 unit classroom block at AmponsaKrom Methodist School with offices, stores and staff common room in the Wenchi District. As a matter of fact, the students and teachers in these communities were living and studying in dilapidated structures as classrooms before these new buildings were constructed by the Middle Belt Development Authority. There were other numerous projects which were inspected by the Authority at Ponkor where CHIPs compound is under construction among others.

Source: Francis Agyapong Nimpong