Minerals Development Fund Board commended for establishing MCDS

The Northern Patriots in Research and Advocacy (NORPRA) has commended the Minerals Development Fund (MDF) for the establishment of a Mining Community Development Scheme (MCDS) in the Talensi District of the Upper East Region.

It also lauded Earl International Limited for honouring its statutory tax obligations and payment of royalties.

The NORPRA, a civil society organisation in partnership with Coalition of Social Movement on Mining in Northern Ghana had over the years advocated the establishment of the MCDS in all mining communities in Northern Ghana as required by the MDF’s Act, 2016, Act 912.

This was in a statement signed by Mr Bismark Adongo Ayorogo, Executive Director of NORPRA and copied to the Ghana News Agency.

It said the MCDS, which received funding from royalties, 20 per cent of MDF and donations made by companies and related business entities would not only significantly promote equitable distribution of mineral wealth but would also facilitate socio-economic development of the mining communities for improved livelihoods.

The statement said the payment of compensations by the mining companies to communities was not enough and therefore the government and the companies should invest more in programmes to eradicate poverty in the affected communities for sustainable development.

The NORPRA said Ghana lost over $ 2 billion annually to tax evasion by mining companies and other businesses and described the remark made by Mr Kweku SakyI Addo, the Board Chairman of the MDF that the Earl International Limited had been paying its royalties and taxes as refreshing and commendable.

The NORPRA gave the assurance that it would collaborate with other partners to promote transparency and accountability in public resource management.

“We will also undertake public expenditure tracking of the resources in the Mining Community Development Scheme to ensure communities, especially women, youth and persons with Disability derive maximum benefits from the scheme,” the statement said.

NORPRA is committed to research and advocacy for protection of rights of mining communities and equitable distribution of mineral worth in Northern Ghana.