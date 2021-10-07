Minister charges new MMDCEs to demonstrate commitment to duty

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, Northern Regional Minister has charged all the 16 newly confirmed Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) in the region to demonstrate the spirit of commitment to duty to bring the needed development to the people.

He tasked them to justify their nominations and subsequent confirmation by their Assemblies by representing the interest of the people in their areas.

He emphasised that, “Today, you attained new positions, and for this reason, you need to jealously guard it by being committed to your duties through hard work and discipline.”

Alhaji Saibu gave the charge during the swearing-in of the new MMDCEs in Tamale to officially assume office following their nomination by the President and subsequent confirmation by Assembly Members of their respective Assemblies.

His Worship, Amadu Yussif, Judge at Tamale Magistrate Court, led all the 16 MMDCEs to swear the oath of secrecy and allegiance whilst the Regional Minister led them to take the official oath.

Mr Punalar Daniel Npabu, a 35 year-old Banker, was also sworn into office as the Presiding Member for the Zabzugu District Assembly.

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Municipal Chief Executive for Savelugu, on behalf of her colleagues, expressed gratitude to the President and Assembly Members of their jurisdictions for the confidence reposed in them and promised to work for the benefit of the people in their various areas.