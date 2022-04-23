Minority’s injunction on E-levy implementation frivolous – NPP

The Majority in Parliament has de-emphasized the attempt by three Members of the Minority to injunct the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-levy) on May 1 2022.

Mr Haruna Iddrisu, Minority Leader, Mr Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament (MP), North Tongu and Mr Mahama Ayariga, MP, Bawku Central, have filed an application at the Supreme Court for an injunction on the implementation of the E-levy, pending the hearing of their substantive case challenging the constitutionality of passage of the E-Levy.

At a Press Conference in Parliament on Friday, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Majority Leader, described the move by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs as dangerous since there were internal parliamentary processes they could have resorted to.

He, however, stated that the E-levy would be implemented as announced and nothing could stop it.

“We’ve been told that they have filed an injunction, the Minority has taken the matter to the Supreme Court for the Court to rule on the supposed unconstitutionality of the votes that were taken on the E-levy.

“I will just say that the burden of proof lies with the Minority to go to court and prove their case,” he said

Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, also the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, said: “So if the representation of the House has taken a decision they can come with a motion on the decision. Why don’t they want to do that? But as I said the burden of proof is on them.”

“Now, finally, on the injunction, I don’t want to pronounce anything but I guess you and I know that it is an exercise in futility,” he said.

Meanwhile, Mr Ablakwa has indicated that the Minority was monitoring the space on the E-levy.

According to him, there was no way the Government would attempt to go ahead and implement the E-levy.

“We are monitoring and if they go ahead and implement it, we will sight them for contempt at the Supreme Court,” he said.