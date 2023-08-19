Moldovan officials Barred from Entry by Russia

Russia has denied entry to several officials from Moldova in response to the latter’s recent decision to reduce the number of Russian diplomats working in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that the Moldovan Ambassador to Russia was summoned on Friday in protest over “the unjustified decision” of Chisinau to radically reduce the number of employees working at Russian foreign missions in Moldova.

“This hostile action will lead to a further destruction of Russian-Moldovan relations,” the ministry said Friday.

The Moldovan Foreign Ministry announced on July 26 that the number of Russian embassy staff working in the country will gradually be reduced to 10 diplomatic positions and 15 administrative and other posts. It said the decision was made “as a result of numerous unfriendly actions towards Moldova.”