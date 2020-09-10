Military leaders from Morocco on Thursday discussed with visiting French Chief of Defense Staff General Francois Lecointre about military cooperation.

The talks focused on strengthening military cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, said a statement by the General Staff of Moroccan Armed Forces (FAR).

Francois Lecointre was received by Inspector General of FAR Abdelfattah Louarak, Minister-Delegate for National Defense Abdellatif Loudiyi, and the Foreign Affairs Minister Nasser Bourita.

The two parties expressed their satisfaction of the excellent cooperation between the two armies, and pledged to further strengthen it, the statement said.

The French chief of Defense Staff is leading a large military delegation on a working visit to Morocco between September 9-13.